President Trump gives full support of federal government as Dorian approaches Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Donald Trump has spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Rick Scott ahead of Dorian’s landfall.

Sen. Rick Scott (R) posted on Twitter “The President reiterated his commitment to Florida and assured me that the federal government stands ready to help our state.”

I just spoke with @realDonaldTrump as Hurricane #Dorian approaches Florida. This storm continues to gain strength quickly.



The President reiterated his commitment to Florida and assured me that the federal government stands ready to help our state. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 29, 2019

Spoke with @realDonaldTrump @POTUS tonight at 8:45 pm to give him an update on #HurricaneDorian and he reassured me that #Florida has the full support of the federal government as residents prepare for the storm. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 29, 2019

Earlier today City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor stopped by the WFLA Now Stream Center on Wednesday to talk to 8 On Your Side’s JB Biunno about storm preparations.

HURRICANE PREPARATIONS: City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is live with WFLA J.B. Biunno talking about hurricane preparations for #HurricaneDorian and how the system could impact Tampa. Let us know if you have any questions. 8.wfla.com/2NDR9Vk Posted by WFLA News Channel 8 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

“We plan for these storms and read all the after-action from every storm across the United States,” she said. “We are prepared and we will respond appropriately as a city, as a municipality.”

Things you need to know ahead of Dorian

