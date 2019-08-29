President Trump gives full support of federal government as Dorian approaches Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Donald Trump has spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Rick Scott ahead of Dorian’s landfall.
Sen. Rick Scott (R) posted on Twitter “The President reiterated his commitment to Florida and assured me that the federal government stands ready to help our state.”
Earlier today City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor stopped by the WFLA Now Stream Center on Wednesday to talk to 8 On Your Side’s JB Biunno about storm preparations.
“We plan for these storms and read all the after-action from every storm across the United States,” she said. “We are prepared and we will respond appropriately as a city, as a municipality.”
