President of Central Florida company warns of layoffs if Biden wins presidency in letter to employees

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Workers at a Central Florida company are wondering about their job futures, and whether that has anything to do with how they vote.

The head of that company put letters in pay stub envelopes saying if President Trump doesn’t win re-election, they might lose their jobs.

Our NBC affiliate station WESH 2 News spoke to some of the 170 employees as they were heading home from Daniels Manufacturing in Orlando, where a Trump banner is displayed on the flag pole out front.

Some said they were voting for Trump, while others we spoke to said they were upset to receive a letter obtained through a company source from DMC president George Daniels.

The company which makes tools and electronics for the aerospace, military and aircraft industries has been weathering the economic downturn.

The letter warns: “If Trump and the Republicans win (the election), DMC will hopefully be able to continue operating, more or less as it has been operating lately.”

“However, if Biden and the Democrats win, DMC could be forced to begin permanent layoffs beginning in late 2020 and/or early 2021.”

“Everybody has a choice to make their own decision,” employee Stan Smith said.

Smith says the letter, which he considered offensive, is one of the reasons he’s quitting.

Other workers, who told us they were too afraid to be fired to speak with us, said they felt intimidated by the letter.

“I don’t feel like it was correct to do something like that,” Smith said. “That’s like me coming to work because we had all these Black killings and I should come in here and wear a Black Lives Matter shirt and bring out hats and pass them out to everyone. I felt like it was unfair.”

Campaign finance records with the federal government show George Daniels has contributed more than $600,000 to President and PACs that are supporting him and other Republicans this election cycle

A closer look at those campaign finance records reveals contributions to “Trump Victory” alone, of more than $139,000.

Daniels declined to be interviewed on camera but said: “I have been doing this for years. I have an obligation to let workers know what could happen, based on the outcome of an election. They certainly should vote for the candidate they want.”

It’s not against the law for business owners to talk politics with their employees, but some Daniels Manufacturing workers said the letter went a step too far.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: