TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will join Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Fort Myers on Wednesday to tour areas damaged by Hurricane Ian.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and DeSantis would put aside their political differences to focus on Florida families that are impacted by the storm.

“There will be plenty of time to discuss differences between the president and governor, but now is not the time,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden plans to meet with home and business owners who lost everything during the storm.

The president will also take time to thank first responders who have played a critical role in rescue efforts.

Biden signed a declaration, which allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to cover 100% of recovery costs, including individual assistance, through Oct. 23.

DeSantis, FEMA’s administrator and state and local leaders will hold a briefing to update the president on the state’s recovery efforts.

Hurricane Ian’s death toll has continued to rise ahead of the president’s visit.

As of this writing Wednesday morning, at least 109 deaths have been tied to the storm, and 105 of those deaths happened in Florida.

The worst of the damage is in Lee County, where Air Force One is scheduled to touchdown at approximately 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.