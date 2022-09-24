TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden has declared an emergency in Florida, directing federal resources toward the state to prepare and respond to Tropical Storm Ian.

According to a release from the White House, the move authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and supplement state, tribal and local response to the storm.

The emergency declaration covers Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties, as well as the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Emergency protective measures under FEMA, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell named Thomas J. McCool as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in areas affected by the storm.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida on Friday. The President’s scheduled visit to Orlando on Sept. 27 has been cancelled due to the storm.