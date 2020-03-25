Live Now
Hillsborough County officials unanimously approve curfew, stay at home orders

Pres. Trump approves DeSantis’ request to declare Florida a disaster area

Florida

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump declared Wednesday afternoon that a major disaster exists in Florida, allowing the state to now receive federal aid assistance.

The president has ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic starting from Jan. 20.

DeSantis initially asked the president for help on Monday saying the coronavirus outbreak is having a “drastic effect” on the state’s economy and medical providers.

His letter to Trump said Florida’s hospitals and first responders are facing challenges rarely experienced.

While this is no hurricane, DeSantis wrote that the state has already spent $208 million and its medical system is already burdened with limited testing showing more than 1,600 people infected and 22 deaths.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms"

Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!"

Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub"

Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Tampa Bay organizations help get shelter animals adopted amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay organizations help get shelter animals adopted amid coronavirus outbreak"

Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor looking to issue city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor looking to issue city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow"

Possible Stay-at-home orders to be issued in Tampa and St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible Stay-at-home orders to be issued in Tampa and St. Pete"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss