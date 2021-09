JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating the death of a 9-month pregnant woman whose body was found in a city park.

First Coast New reports the body of 21-year-old Felicia Jones was found by someone walking in Jacksonville’s Riverview Park on Saturday.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are treating the case as a suspicious death. Jones’ family said she was due to give birth Oct. 8 to a boy.

She would have been a first-time mother.