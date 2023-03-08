PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A newlywed and soon-to-be mother is grieving after her husband died in a fiery plane crash while trying to land at the Lantana Airport in Florida.

“We’re expecting our first child together in about six weeks, and there’s a huge hole in my heart and my life,” Lindi Holland told WPBF.

Lindi and her husband had only been married for two weeks before Sunday night’s tragic crash. When she found out that her husband, John Holland, and his passenger, a student, died when they attempted to land, she said she was shocked.

“Very, very shocking. We have three dogs at home, and a cat, and I’m just in this house alone now without him,” Holland said.

Holland shared her husband worked for Aamro Aviation and he and a student pilot were picking up a new plane from Kentucky when the crash occurred.

“His whole family, his dad and mom and stepmom and sister, are all devastated,” she told the outlet. “John was the best man. He would do anything for his family. He served our country for a number of years. He was an amazing pilot. Amazing husband, son, brother-in-law, son-in-law. Everyone said that John was a friend.”

Holland told WPBF that John served in the army and had flown similar DA-40 planes, but this specific plane was new to him.

She said she can’t believe he went to war and yet had died so close to home in such a devastating way.

According to the outlet, the Federal Aviation Administration along with the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. At this time, they have not yet identified the student pilot who was also killed in the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Holland family with expenses, to donate, visit here.