(KTLA) – A pregnant woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident that stemmed from a hit-and-run crash over the weekend on a Florida street, police said Monday.

The incident unfolded after a 40-year-old motorcyclist was struck by a Kia in Orange City Saturday evening, according to local authorities.

Orange City Police Department officials allege that 35-year-old Sara Morales “intentionally hit” Andrew Derr in the area of the 1400 block of North Volusia Avenue, then fled the scene of the minor crash scene.

Derr was uninjured and remained on the motorcycle. He and witnesses tried to get Morales to stop while she was attempting to turn left onto Wisconsin Avenue.

She refused to pull over and they followed the woman in an effort to identify her, according to a Police Department news release.

Morales drove to the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, where she went into her home and called 911. She allegedly grabbed a gun from the house and went back outside to confront Derr and the witnesses.

Derr had on a handgun on him, and he drew the weapon and opened fire on Morales, hitting her multiple times, according to police. They say he had a valid Florida permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Morales was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Local television station WOFL reported that Morales worked for the Volusia County library system and was four to five months pregnant with her second child.

Derr remained on scene until officers arrived and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

A handgun belonging to Morales was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges were immediately filed, according to police.