JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 33-year-old Houston County man has been charged with the murder of a pregnant 19-year-old from Jackson County, who went missing exactly one week ago.

Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield confirmed Marquis Devan McCloud has been charged with the murder of Anastasia Gilley.

McCloud is currently facing one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, a body, believed to be Gilley, was found on Headland Avenue near Dothan, after an extensive investigation between the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the JCSO. The body was found by a Houston County deputy after investigating multiple spots throughout Houston, Henry, and Jackson County.

Gilley, who was four months pregnant, was last at her home by her father on Tuesday, May 2, and family members reported they last heard from her on Wednesday, May 3.

Investigators say an autopsy, which is being performed by the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery, will confirm the identity and more details will be released as the investigation moves forward.

McCloud was arrested during the missing person’s investigation for violating his parole in Houston County by going to Florida. After his arrest, authorities discovered McCloud and Gilley had been in contact with one another and began questioning him on Gilley’s disappearance, according to Sheriff Edenfield.

Sheriff Edenfield says McCloud was very uncooperative during the investigation and it is unknown how deep their relationship with one another went.

According to court records, McCloud’s past criminal record includes multiple charges, including rape, fraud, robbery, making terror threats, and more. He also has previous convictions in Georgia.

McCloud will stay in Houston County unless it is discovered Gilley was murdered in Florida.

This is an ongoing investigation between the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.