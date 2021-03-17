Praying for a win: Florida bill would OK it in school sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida schools competing for a high school athletic championship could be given an opportunity to address the crowd, including with a prayer, before the competition begins.

A House committee approved the bill Wednesday on a 13-4 vote.

The bill would require the Florida High School Athletic Association to give each team an opportunity to address the crowd over a public announcement system for no more than two minutes each. It would apply to public and private schools, and Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby said that could include prayer.

“I recall the first day that when all of us sat in that House, we opened the House of Representatives with what?” Barnaby said. “Prayer. No one objected to the prayer that was said in the House of Representatives. If it’s good enough for us as representatives it ought to be good enough for our children.”

Democratic Rep. Susan Valdes, a former Hillsborough County School Board member, said even at graduations, students sometimes veer away from their approved speeches.

“I’m concerned that maybe these freedoms might be taken to a different level and create a problem,” she said. “The intent of the bill, I get it. I’m concerned more about the practicality and the processes of how these policies would be taken into effect.”

