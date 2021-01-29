Prank call puts middle school next to Stoneman Douglas High on lockdown

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspicious call referencing a middle school in Parkland was a prank, and a lockdown issued for the school has been lifted, authorities said.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that officers had responded to Westglades Middle, which is right next to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, around 10 a.m. Friday.

The school was placed on a code yellow lockdown, where doors are locked and students and staff are told to get on the floor away from doors and windows.

“We’re taking all precautionary measures to make sure the school is safe and secure,” said Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Donald Prichard, according to the Sentinel. “It appears to be a prank call at this time. However, out of an abundance of caution, we’re handling it like a real threat.”

Around 10:30 a.m., police said the lockdown had been lifted.

Westglades Middle is right next to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, the site of the 2018 Parkland school massacre, in which a gunman opened fire, killing 17 people and injuring seven others. Feb 14 marks the three-year anniversary of the shooting.