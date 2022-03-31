TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The system that’s hitting residents in the Tampa Bay area Thursday night is the same that’s wreaked havoc across several states this week, spawning tornadoes and leaving a trail of destruction.

Two people were killed as the storms swept through the Florida Panhandle.

The damage is particularly hard for communities that have dealt with disasters before, including those devastated by Hurricane Michael.

The Floridians in these communities are picking up the pieces and trying to figure out what to do next.

Kim Gross is trying to process the devastation. She and her family left their house minutes before the likely tornado destroyed it in Washington County.

“We woke up to our phones going off saying there was a tornado in the area, and we jumped in the truck and left and it hit like two minutes after we left,” Gross said. “Just couldn’t believe it. Still can’t believe it. I still can’t really process everything right now so it’s devastating.”

When they came back, their roof was gone. Gross says she lost pictures and memories she can’t replace.

“Can’t really actually process everything right now, Gross said. Still kind of in shock.”

Meanwhile to the East, many people were just getting back on their feet from Hurricane Michael. However, people in one Jackson County neighborhood say they’re good at working through adversity.

“We just help build each other up again,” Matthew Baker said. “This is the second time we’ve had to do it. We did it after Michael and we’ll do it again now.”

Gross says it’s still too fresh to comprehend the tragedy.

“It’s a little rough looking in there,” Gross said. “There’s dirt and sheetrock. Everything all over everything.”

The National Weather Service is still working to confirm that a tornado did that damage in the panhandle. Nearly 30 suspected tornadoes wreaked havoc across seven states in the past few days.