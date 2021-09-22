POWERBALL jackpot climbs to $490M ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The jackpot for Wednesday night’s POWERBALL drawing is roughly $490 million, the tenth-largest in the game’s history.

According to the Florida Lottery, the jackpot has rolled 35 times since the June 9 drawing, generating more than $42 million in contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $355.1 million, the Florida Lottery says.

Players also have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

POWERBALL jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the Power Ball number (1-26). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.87. 

