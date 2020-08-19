Possible tornado leaves homes damaged, cars overturned in Central Florida

DELAND, Fla. (WESH) — Homes have been damaged, cars overturned, trees snapped and power lines knocked down after a powerful tornado-warned storm rolled through DeLand.

The National Weather Service will need to confirm whether a tornado touched down in the area, but damage in the area indicates a very strong storm left its mark.

WESH 2 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi said the damage appears to show the aftermath of a tornado.

Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they were seeing significant damage on Pine Street, near Washington.

Deputies said they are going door-to-door checking on people. It’s unclear if anyone has been hurt.

Florida Highway Patrol shared dash-cam footage of a box truck getting overturned by the storm while driving in Deland.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

