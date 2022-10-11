MIAMI (WFLA) — Law enforcement agencies investigated multiple possible “swatting” calls at schools in South Florida Tuesday morning.

Information from the Miami-Dade School Board obtained by NBC News said that there was a hox threat called in about multiple schools. However, there was no active threat.

A helicopter feed from NBC affiliate WTVJ showed students gathered outside one of the schools as officers investigated the threat.

Meanwhile, in Broward County, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said West Broward High School was put on lockdown after a possible swatting call. However, a search of the school showed no threat, securing the location.

“We are aware of additional swatting calls which have affected other schools throughout the area, and may be connected to the incident at West Broward High,” Pembroke Police PD said on its Twitter.

Boca Raton police said there was also a report of an armed individual at Boca Raton High School.

However, after dispatching numerous officers, police found there was no evidence of a shooter.

This isn’t the first time Florida schools have been targeted by fake shooting calls. In mid-September, schools in Lee County and south Florida were locked down due to these fake “swatting” calls.

Swatting is a practice in which someone calls 911 to an address to illicit a large police response, taking its name from SWAT. In some situations, these calls can turn deadly when police believe the person they are being called on is a threat.