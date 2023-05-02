TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement agencies responded to various active shooters at colleges across the state of Florida.

The problem? The calls appear to be faked.

Florida International University was one of the universities hit with what appeared to be a “swatting” call Tuesday morning.

The call caused one of the university’s buildings to be evacuated as Florida International University conducted a search for any potential suspect in a “dangerous situation”.

However, it was soon found that the call was false, police said.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that another call was made at Palm Beach Atlantic University, but police quickly found that it was a hoax.

Meanwhile, in Tampa, another call was made at the Arizona College of Nursing, but it was determined to be unfounded.

Indian River State College also had to put its Mueller campus on lockdown after reports of an active shooter, which was also a hoax. The campus was given the all-clear afterward.