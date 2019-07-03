Possible sinkhole swallows trucks and equipment near Orlando airport, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/WFTV) – A possible sinkhole that is approximately 30 feet deep and 30 feet wide swallowed large pieces of construction equipment overnight in Orange County, officials said.
Deputies were called just before 1 a.m. Wednesday the scene of the possible sinkhole, which they said opened on private property along Boggy Creek Road, near the Orlando International Airport.
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the hole opened between two lakes that had collapsed. Numerous large construction vehicles fell into the fracture.
Investigators with the State Environmental Protection Division were notified by the sheriff’s office and will be working to determine if it is a sinkhole.
No injuries were reported.
