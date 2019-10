ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WESH) – A possible sinkhole opened up in Altamonte Springs outside Royal Arms Condominiums on Tuesday.

According to an advisory from Alert Seminole County, 16 condominiums had to be evacuated. Officials said the hole seems to be 20 to 30 feet deep.

The Altamonte Police Department and Seminole County Fire and Rescue are on scene.

The Red Cross is also on scene helping residents.