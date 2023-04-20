VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Another mystery was unearthed along the sandy shores of Daytona Beach Thursday from severe erosion following hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Viewer Shaun Perdue shared pictures with NBC affiliate WESH of what appears to be remnants of a possible shipwreck.

The find was reported “well south” of where another shipwreck was uncovered in late 2022. At that site, archeologists found what they believed to be parts of a wooden-hulled ship from the 1800s.

Staff at Volusia County Beach were made aware of the newly found debris and contacted the same archeological team that investigated the other shipwreck.

The community had posted signs warning of a debris field but they washed away in the storms.