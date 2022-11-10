TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Portions of State Road A1A in Flagler County were damaged by Hurricane Nicole, and as of Thursday morning, effects of the storm are still being felt on the coastline.

According to the Flagler Beach Police Department on Facebook, the road is taking “the brunt” of the storm.

“High tide conditions in the Atlantic Ocean are bringing powerful waves up and over the sea dunes and onto A1A,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “The result of this continuous onslaught is serious beach erosion, coupled with the undermining of the scenic roadway.”

Those in the area are advised to stay off A1A, as it is currently not safe for vehicles or people.

Flagler County Emergency Management also shared photos of A1A destruction on Facebook, saying there is also localized flooding in Flagler Beach neighborhoods.

Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning on North Hutchinson Island. Nicole then weakened to a tropical storm as it continues to move across the state.