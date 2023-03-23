TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey man who told deputies his name was “Dog” and continued to bark at them was arrested during a traffic stop earlier this week, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

While deputies were taking down a drug suspect, they said they noticed a stolen car pass them.

A short time later, deputies said they pulled over 34-year-old Jeremy Peterson.

When a deputy asked him for identification, the sheriff’s office said Peterson refused and would only say that his name was “Dog.” Then he started barking.

“Fortunately, K-9 Maverick was close by. He determined Peterson’s bark was not only a bit exaggerated, but the suspect was actually a car thief, and definitely not a dog,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Deputies said once the dog issue was cleared up, Peterson refused to cooperate again and said his name was really “Jesus.”

“In the end, neither the dog or Jesus got him out of the arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were able to get a positive identification on the man and charged him with grand theft auto and resisting arrest.

“Maverick, the real dog, went back to work arresting bad buys, and Peterson was transferred to the Martin County Jail. A very dog friendly facility,” the sheriff’s office said.