Port Charlotte woman arrested in animal cruelty case

WARNING: Some details in this story are disturbing.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WFLA/SNN) – A Port Charlotte woman was arrested on Monday after two abused dogs were allegedly found in her apartment, one of which was dead.

Morgan Bright, 29 has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty, two counts of animal abandonment, and one count of unlawful disposal of dead animals.

According to WBBH, Bright was being evicted from her apartment last summer when deputies found one of the dogs, named Cash. Animal Control was called to come get Cash, but when officers got on the scene they said the smells alone in the apartment tipped them off that something else had happened.

The lead investigator tells SNN, when they found Cash he was dehydrated, malnourished, and loaded with fleas. The investigator added that Cash was so hungry he was eating the flesh and bones off of Riddick’s body.

“I have not come across a deceased animal that looked like that,” Charlotte County Animal Control Officer Matthew Meredith said. “Between the fact that he was being eaten and the fact that he was already at a prolonged part of decay so to speak, that was one of the worst things that I have seen as far coming upon a domestic animal inside of a house looking like that.”

Cash was taken to an animal hospital in Punta Gorda to be treated and has since been adopted into a new home.

Bright is still in custody and her bond has been set at $26,000.