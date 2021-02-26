Port Canaveral to become first U.S. port to offer cleaner fuel for cruise ships

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – Port Canaveral took a step into the future when it became the first U.S. port to offer a cleaner, cheaper kind of fuel to its cruise ships on Thursday.

Chad Verret showed off the Q-LNG-4000, a cutting-edge transport for LNG fuel: liquefied natural gas.

“LNG is absolutely the fuel of the future. It is clean, it is less expensive and it’s made right here in the United States,” Port Commissioner Wayne Justice said.

Cruise ships that sail in and out of the port during normal times are among the worst polluters on earth. Your carbon footprint triples when you step aboard a luxury liner. One ship spews out as much pollution as 700 trucks.

LNG changes that, emitting 25% less carbon than conventional ship fuel. The problem has always been that it is hard to transport.

The new fuel barge with its high-tech control room solves the difficulty. Port managers say it’s as safe as the propane used in many households.

“We have a dedicated hotline that connects the two ships together. If there’s a problem, they can call me directly,” Verret said.

The Carnival Mardi Gras, a cruise super ship, will become the first U.S. cruise ship fueled by LNG. It’ll be based at Port Canaveral once the cruise industry gets back in business sometime this year.

Cruise lines plan to slowly phase out conventional fuel and convert to cleaner, cheaper LNG.