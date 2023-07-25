NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — A popular indoor water park and resort will open its first Florida location next year.

Great Wolf Resorts, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, recently broke ground on its newest resort in Naples.

The resort will feature a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park and 500 family-friendly suites.

It will be located on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the Interstate 75 and Collier Blvd interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

The resort said the location will be the brand’s 21st resort in North America.

Great Wolf Lodge South Florida is expected to open in the spring or summer of 2024.