Poll shows Trump leading Biden in Florida for first time

WASHINGTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A new poll conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News is the first one to show President Donald Trump take a lead over Joe Biden in the critical Sunshine State, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The poll shows registered voters in Florida nearly split on the decision for President, with Biden leading 48% to 47%. Among likely voters, however, Trump leads 51% to 47%.

Biden only leads Trump by 13 points among registered Hispanic voters. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Florida Hispanics by 27 percentage points, yet still narrowly lost the state.

Among registered Florida voters, 52% trust Trump more to handle the economy vs. Biden’s 41%. However, when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, Biden is trusted by 5 more percentage points than Trump.

Registered voters were also asked who they trust more to handle crime and safety, in which they responded 48-44 in favor of Trump. Crime and safety has been a go-to theme for Biden attack ads, as they point to to violent assemblies across the country as a foreshadow to “Biden’s America.”

The economy is the most important issue in this presidential election among registered Florida voters, according to the poll. The second-most important is the coronavirus pandemic.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by landline and cell phone interviews between September 15-20 among random samples of 765 Florida registered voters, including 613 likely voters.

LATEST STORIES: