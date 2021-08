NEW SMYRNA BEACH (WESH) – On Monday afternoon, police in New Smyrna Beach shared video of a suspected tornado damaging some trees.

Police said the video was shot from the police station and the suspected tornado was headed to the southeast.

“Reports of some tree damage near Sleepy Hollow and U.S. 1. No other reports of damage at this time,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The National Weather Service will assess the damage and determine if it was a tornado.