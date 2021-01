UPDATE: 6:20 A.M. | Police say 2-year-old Alucard Simmons has been located and is safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Jacksonville officers are searching for a 2-year-old child who went missing Tuesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the child’s guardian arrived home Tuesday morning to find the door open and Alucard Simmons missing.

Alucard is from the Saint Johns Bluff Road area of Jacksonville.

If you have any information that could help the search, contact JSO at 904-630-0500.