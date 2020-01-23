Police searching for missing, endangered 14-year-old Florida girl

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Winter Park Police Department is currently asking for the community’s help in locating a missing and endangered teenager.
Police say 14-year-old Destynee Ah’Laya Joshua has been missing since 7 a.m. Monday. There is concern for Joshua’s safety as she is currently without her medications.
She was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and a red tank top. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Police say Joshua usually wears her hair pulled back in a ponytail.
If you have any information on Joshua’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the Winter Police Department at 407-644-1313.
