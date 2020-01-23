Breaking News
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump
Live Now
Watch News Channel 8 live online

Police searching for missing, endangered 14-year-old Florida girl

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Winter Park Police Departmant

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Winter Park Police Department is currently asking for the community’s help in locating a missing and endangered teenager.

Police say 14-year-old Destynee Ah’Laya Joshua has been missing since 7 a.m. Monday. There is concern for Joshua’s safety as she is currently without her medications.

She was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and a red tank top. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Police say Joshua usually wears her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

If you have any information on Joshua’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the Winter Police Department at 407-644-1313.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say"

Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking"

Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication"

Seminole man faces video voyeurism and child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole man faces video voyeurism and child pornography charges"

Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking"

Road Rants: SunPass collections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: SunPass collections"

Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody"

Video of Lakeland Public Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Lakeland Public Library"

HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference"

Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss