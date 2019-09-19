Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Florida girl.

Police say Lisa Pearce was last seen in the area of 800 Oak Drive in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Pearce is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has red hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black shoes. She was also seen carrying a black backpack.

If you have seen Pearce or know her whereabouts, please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-399-2441.

