Police searching for 11-year-old Florida boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old Jacksonville boy last seen Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for Keavon Washington who was last seen around 11 o’clock on 45th West Street.

If you or someone you know has information on Keavon’s whereabouts, contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

