TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old girl from Sumter County.

Aubrey Iafelice was last seen in the 300 block of Stewart Street in Wildwood, wearing a black “Slipknot” hoodie, brown cargo pants and dirty white Converse sneakers. She may be wearing a white and pink Hello Kitty backpack.

Aubrey is 5 feet tall and 96 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. FDLE said her hair may be brown in the back and black with a blue tint in the front.

If you see Aubrey or have have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Wildwood Police Department at 352-330-1355 or call 911.