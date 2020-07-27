Police search for guardian of toddler found wandering alone in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Miramar, Florida are searching for the parents of a young boy found wandering alone in the street on Sunday morning.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, no parents or guardians have come forward.

According to police, someone found the boy near the 1860 block of SW 68th Avenue on Sunday morning.

Police told WPLG they spent 90 minutes knocking on doors of nearby homes to find a parent or guardian, but were unsuccessful.

“We are very concerned considering we are approaching 12 hours since the child was located,” police said Sunday night.

The boy is now in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Police are asking anyone with information about his identity or his parents or guardian to call detectives at (954) 602-4000.

