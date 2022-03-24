PALM BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog is home safe with its owner after police pulled it out of the mud in a canal on Wednesday in Palm Bay.

Palm Bay police said they received a call that morning from someone telling them a dog was stuck in the mud. Once officers arrived they saw the dog was stuck a few feet from solid ground, unable to get itself out.

Police said the water was cold that morning, and the dog seemed tired, leading officers to believe it had been there for a while.

Courtesy of Palm Bay Police Department

Courtesy of Palm Bay Police Department

They were able to safely pull the dog from the mud, though it had no tags on its collar. Police asked for help from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services and the community to find who the dogs belonged to.

They were eventually able to reunite the dog safely with it’s owner.