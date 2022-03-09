Police release new photos of person of interest in deaths of Florida married couple

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Daytona Beach Police released new photos of the person of interest in the deaths of a married couple who had their throats slashed over the weekend.

The pictures show a clearer image of the person of interest’s face, as well as a tattoo on the back of their right arm.

THREAD (1 OF 2): Please take a look at these photos.



These are of the person of interest we're searching for in connection to the murders of a married couple this past weekend on beachside.#DaytonaBeach #DaytonaStrong #DBPDStrong pic.twitter.com/Act0ZABxIs — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) March 9, 2022

They were previously identified on Tuesday, shown wearing a black hat, tank top and white pants.

Officers found Brenda and Terry Aultman dead on the side of the road Sunday morning. After initially thinking it was a hit and run, they then noticed the couple’s throats were slashed.

Investigators said the couple was riding their bike when they were attacked, but no motive has been determined. Police don’t believe they were robbed.

Anyone with information should call Daytona Beach Police at 386-671-5257 or contact HowellCollin@DBPD.us.