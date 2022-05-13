PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said three Florida middle school students were taken to a hospital after police used pepper spray to break up a fight.

Three other students at Howell Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens were taken into custody following the Wednesday afternoon incident.

The school’s principal told parents that school police responded after several students became aggressive with each other. Three students received treatment at the hospital and the other three face possible discipline under the Student Code of Conduct.

The school districts said it was the second time this year that police have used pepper spray at a Palm Beach County school.