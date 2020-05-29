Police: Naked Florida man spent 24 hours vandalizing school

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 21-year-old naked man broke into a South Florida high school and spent almost 24 hours vandalizing the building.

Police say surveillance cameras captured Matthew Crandall trashing Miramar High School on Memorial Day. They say he wore only a hat and headphones while smashing computers and televisions.

Need to Identify: He broke into Miramar High and spent an entire day vandalizing the school – while naked – causing upwards of $100,000 in damages. Identify him and you will be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. Call @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. #Reward #MiramarHigh pic.twitter.com/YHPF5Ci1ES — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 26, 2020

Video showed Crandall breaking in around 7 a.m. Monday and caused flooding in hallways and vandalized classrooms, walls and hallways.

A custodian discovered the damage, which was estimated at about $100,000.

He’s charged with burglary and criminal mischief. It’s not known whether he has ties to the school.

