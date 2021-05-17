Police: Miami teen jogger found dead was hit-and-run victim

MIAMI (AP) — Police are saying the death of a teenage Miami girl who disappeared while on a morning jog was caused by a hit-and-run driver.

Miami police say officers recovered the remains of Diana Gomez-Sanchez at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, one day after she was reported missing after not returning home following a run.

Her family and law enforcement had been searching for her since she disappeared Saturday morning.

Police had originally suspected Gomez was slain, but by Monday afternoon they had determined she had been struck by a gray or silver car that fled.

