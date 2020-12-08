Police: Masked men kidnapped, killed 2 men execution-style in Florida

Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Police want to know who kidnapped, tortured and fatally shot two truckers execution-style before dumping their bodies on a South Florida street.

The Miami Herald reports that a third man survived the Saturday night shooting. He flagged down a passerby who called police, and was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital.

Police say that masked men kidnapped the trio, tied their hands and tortured them for hours in the back of a moving-type truck. They were then shot in the head and left in a yard in Opa-locka.

Killed were 50-year-old Osmar Oliva and 26-year-old Johan Gonzalez Quesada.

