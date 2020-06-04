Police: Man refused at hospital pointed gun at nurse, guard

MILTON, Fla. (Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal) — A security guard and a nurse say a Florida man pointed a shotgun at them after he was denied entry into a hospital to visit his wife.

The Pensacola News Journal reports 57-year-old Eric Reitz was arrested Friday.

An arrest report says he returned from his vehicle with a shotgun after being turned away from the hospital. He’s accused of putting the gun back in his truck when police sirens were heard in the distance.

An officer says in the report that a shotgun was found in Reitz’s vehicle but wasn’t loaded.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and booked into jail.

