Police: Man in custody after killing 14-year-old boy, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) – A man is in custody after he killed a 14-year-old boy and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend Saturday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the Bevilles Corner area of Sumter County for gunshots heard in the area.

When officials arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy dead inside of the home and the homeowner was missing.

Investigators were able to determine that the homeowner’s ex-boyfriend, 48-year-old Samuel Marvin Thomas, broke into her home, killed her relative and kidnapped her.

Just before noon, the abducted woman escaped from the suspect in Wildwood and gave authorities information on the vehicle he was driving.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and pursued the suspect with the help of Citrus County deputies.

Authorities said Thomas drove into Lake Spivey in Inverness and attempted to swim away but was captured. He is in custody at Citrus Memorial Hospital. Upon his release, Thomas will be booked into the Citrus County Jail. He has been ordered to be held in custody under no bond.

Thomas is being charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed burglary and fleeing to elude.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding this incident, please call Detective Brent Sargent at 352-569-1618.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: