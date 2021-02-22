Police: Man hits priest, barricades self in Florida church

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man has been arrested after he struck a priest and barricaded himself inside a Florida church.

Police in Melbourne, Florida say that officers arrived to the Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church early Sunday in response to an incident involving church officials and a man.

Police say he was seen with a firearm when officers arrived.

Members of the church were able to escape but the man barricaded himself near the front door of the church and threatened to kill himself. He was eventually apprehended.