Police: Man caught with 22 pounds of meth at Florida airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 46-year-old California man faces drug trafficking charges after TSA agents at Orlando International Airport caught him trying to board a plane with 22 pounds of crystal meth.

Eli Priestly Brown was arrested on Jan. 22. Police say it was one of the largest drug busts in recent history at the busy Orlando airport.

Brown was about to board a plane when an agent conducted a random search and found the crystal-like substance. He told agents he got the bag from a man at Los Angeles International Airport.

Brown was flying to Louisville, Kentucky, with a stopover in Orlando.