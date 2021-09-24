Police locate car, identify person of interest in hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old Florida girl

TAMPA (WFLA) – Fort Pierce police have located the car and have identified a person of interest involved in a hit-and-run that left a 10-year-old Florida girl dead.

Police said, Friday, that they located the white Chevrolet involved in a crash that killed Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was crossing in front of her school bus on Thursday when a driver disregarded the buses flashing lights and hit her.

Police said the vehicle has since been located and has been towed and secured for further investigation. Photos of the car show damage on the front right side and a cracked windshield.





Officers said the investigation also revealed a person of interest in the case. Detectives said they are now working with the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477 or Fort Pierce Police Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes at 772-302-4764.