Police investigating reports of shooting at Boca Raton mall

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPTV/WFLA) – Boca Raton police are responding to reports of a shooting at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton.

Officers are currently searching the area.

Reports of a shooting at Town Center Mall. @bocapolice is on scene and currently conducting an active search of the area. Please avoid the mall area. PIO enroute media to meet at 2301 West Glades parking lot. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

Police say there is no active shooter at this time.

There is no active shooter at this time at Town Center Mall. @bocapolice responded to a report of shots fired and is currently conducting a search of the mall. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

Boca Raton police have confirmed one person was shot and was taken to Delray Medical Center for treatment. SWAT teams are still searching the mall.

The public is being asked to avoid the mall and the surrounding area at this time.

No other information has been released. Please check back for the latest updates.

