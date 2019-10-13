Police investigating reports of shooting at Boca Raton mall

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPTV/WFLA) – Boca Raton police are responding to reports of a shooting at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton.
Officers are currently searching the area.
Police say there is no active shooter at this time.
Boca Raton police have confirmed one person was shot and was taken to Delray Medical Center for treatment. SWAT teams are still searching the mall.
The public is being asked to avoid the mall and the surrounding area at this time.
No other information has been released. Please check back for the latest updates.
