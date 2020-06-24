Police investigating death of 21-year-old at FSU frat house

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) — Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man at a fraternity house about half a mile from Florida State University.

Officers responded to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house Wednesday morning after a body was discovered. It was a male victim who appeared to have fallen from the roof of the building.

“At this time, there’s no indication of foul play,” FSU Police Chief Terri Brown said outside the fraternity house.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Brown said she could not confirm whether the victim fell from the roof or not, but expects more information to be released later in the day.

The victim was reportedly a recent graduate of FSU and was set to deploy to Afghanistan in October.

This story will be updated.

