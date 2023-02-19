ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – An investigation is underway after anti-Semitic messages were spotted in an Ormond Beach community.

“As Chief of Police, I want to make it clear that the Ormond Beach Police Department is deeply troubled by the recent distribution of anti-Semitic propaganda throughout our city,” Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said in a statement on Sunday. “This behavior is unacceptable, and we strongly denounce any form of hate or discrimination toward any individual or community.”

Godfrey added that the Ormond Police Department is actively working to find those responsible for the messages.

“We are taking this incident seriously and have initiated an investigation,” he said. “Our department remains committed to upholding the safety and well-being of all members of our community, and we will not tolerate any behavior that goes against this mission.”

The police chief concluded his statement by issuing support for the Jewish community and all those affected by the hateful messages.

“We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and all those who are affected by hate and discrimination, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that Ormond Beach remains a welcoming place for all,” Godfrey said as he ended his statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ormond Beach Police Department.