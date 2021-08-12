Police: 16-year-old dies in Central Florida drive-by shooting

Florida

by: WESH 2 News,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – UPDATE: Police say a 16-year-old boy has died following a drive-by shooting in Central Florida.

According to the Sanford Police Department, the teenage boy was shot and killed in front of his home off Hays Drive in Sanford. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Officers believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police say they are now searching for a dark-colored four-door car.

ORIGINAL: Police are currently investigating an “active shooting scene” in Sanford, Florida.

According to the Sanford Police Department, the shooting took place Thursday night off of Hays Drive. While little details have been shared on the investigation, video from our NBC affiliate, WESH 2 News, shows a large law enforcement presence in the area.

Sanford police are expected to provide more details to members of the media within the coming hours.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss