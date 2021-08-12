Police: 16-year-old dies in Central Florida drive-by shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – UPDATE: Police say a 16-year-old boy has died following a drive-by shooting in Central Florida.

According to the Sanford Police Department, the teenage boy was shot and killed in front of his home off Hays Drive in Sanford. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Officers believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police say they are now searching for a dark-colored four-door car.

ORIGINAL: Police are currently investigating an “active shooting scene” in Sanford, Florida.

According to the Sanford Police Department, the shooting took place Thursday night off of Hays Drive. While little details have been shared on the investigation, video from our NBC affiliate, WESH 2 News, shows a large law enforcement presence in the area.

On scene of a shooting off Hays Dr. in Sanford. Still waiting for information from police. Road remains closed off. pic.twitter.com/eepdSjtAD3 — Kelsi Thorud WESH (@KelsiThorud) August 13, 2021

Sanford police are expected to provide more details to members of the media within the coming hours.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.