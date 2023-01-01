MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Mount Dora are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths at a senior living community, according to news reports.

The Mount Dora Police Department said officers were dispatched to Waterman Village Saturday after learning of suspicious activity in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, police found the bodies of a man and woman. At this time, the cause of death nor the victims’ identities are not yet known.

Those with information on the case can call the Mount Dora Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 352-735-7130.