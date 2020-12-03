Police: Inmate hit officer with shovel, stole car to escape

Florida

WESH 2 News

OKAHUMPKA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say an inmate has been returned to custody, shortly after he hit an officer with a shovel and stole a law enforcement agency vehicle to escape.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an intersection at around 1 p.m. Thursday on a report that an inmate had escaped from Florida Department of Corrections custody.

Officials said the correctional officer who was struck sustained minor injuries but is expected to recover.

A sheriff’s office helicopter spotted the inmate as he crashed the agency pickup truck in Okahumpka. He wasn’t hurt.

Authorities didn’t say what the inmate was initially charged with. New charges weren’t immediately released.

