Police in Florida need help identifying toddler found alone on doorstep

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Orlando police are asking for help identifying a young child they said was found left on the doorstep of an apartment.

The 2-3-year-old boy was found on in front of a unit at the Nona Park Apartments, which is on Dowden Road, east of Orlando International Airport.

Police said the boy was wrapped in a blanket when he was found. Officers have conducted a door to door search to attempt to find guardian, but have been unsuccessful thus far.

Anyone who recognizes the boy should call Orlando police.

