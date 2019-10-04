Police in Florida need help identifying toddler found alone on doorstep

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Orlando police are asking for help identifying a young child they said was found left on the doorstep of an apartment.

The 2-3-year-old boy was found on in front of a unit at the Nona Park Apartments, which is on Dowden Road, east of Orlando International Airport.

Toddler was sitting on porch wrapped in a blanket. Officers have conducted a door to door search to attempt to find guardian. Any assistance would be appreciated. Please call 911 if you recognize him. pic.twitter.com/gPRHRca3F8 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 4, 2019

Police said the boy was wrapped in a blanket when he was found. Officers have conducted a door to door search to attempt to find guardian, but have been unsuccessful thus far.

Anyone who recognizes the boy should call Orlando police.

